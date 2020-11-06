In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Shane Lowry hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Lowry finished his round tied for 14th at 2 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Shane Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shane Lowry to 1 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Lowry chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Lowry's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Lowry hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lowry at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Lowry's 119 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Lowry got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lowry to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Lowry had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.