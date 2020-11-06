-
Sergio Garcia putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sergio Garcia reaches in two to set up birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Sergio Garcia lands his 274-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 3rd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Sergio Garcia hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garcia finished his round tied for 82nd at 5 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Sergio Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sergio Garcia to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to even for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Garcia's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
