Sepp Straka shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2020
Sepp Straka hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 4th at 3 under with Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Scott Brown, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; and Jason Day and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 2nd at 4 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Straka had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to even for the round.
At the 496-yard par-4 12th, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Straka's 91 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.
