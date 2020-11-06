-
Sean O'Hair putts well in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sean O'Hair hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. O'Hair finished his round tied for 27th at even par; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.
At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Sean O'Hair hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sean O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to even for the round.
