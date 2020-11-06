  • Scottie Scheffler shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Sam Burns turned in a 5-under 65, getting him to 7-under for the tournament, good enough for a two-stroke lead over the field heading into the weekend.
    Sam Burns leads by two heading into the weekend at Vivint Houston Open

