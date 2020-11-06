In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler hit 10 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 46th at 2 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Scheffler tee shot went 202 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Scheffler's tee shot went 156 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 3 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 4 over for the round.

Scheffler his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to 5 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 4 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Scheffler's tee shot went 186 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.