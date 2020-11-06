-
Scott Stallings shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Stallings hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 91st at 5 over Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under, Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 4 under, and Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Scott Brown, Jason Day, Sepp Straka, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 2 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Stallings hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stallings had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
