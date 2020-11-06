-
Scott Piercy shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Scott Piercy hit 6 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 56th at 2 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Adam Scott and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
Piercy got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Piercy's tee shot went 139 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Piercy got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 4 over for the round.
