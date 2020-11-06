In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Scott Harrington hit 9 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 56th at 2 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Adam Scott, Scott Brown, Sepp Straka, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Harrington chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Harrington's 148 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Harrington's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Harrington's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.