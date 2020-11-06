-
Scott Brown posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the second round of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Brown hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, and finished the round bogey free. Brown finished his round tied for 6th at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Scott Brown had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott Brown to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Brown missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Brown to 1 under for the round.
Brown hit his tee at the green on the 237-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.
