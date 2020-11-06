In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Satoshi Kodaira hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his round tied for 20th at 1 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Carlos Ortiz, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-5 third, Kodaira's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 4 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Kodaira hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kodaira at 3 under for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 155-yard par-3 15th green, Kodaira suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kodaira at 1 under for the round.

At the 576-yard par-5 16th, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kodaira to 1 under for the round.