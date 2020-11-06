Sam Ryder hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 110th at 9 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Corey Conners, Patton Kizzire, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ryder had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Ryder's 141 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Ryder's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Ryder chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Ryder at 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 155-yard par-3 15th, Ryder missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Ryder to 2 under for the round.