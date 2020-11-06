-
Sam Fidone shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Fidone hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Fidone finished his round tied for 111th at 8 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Fidone had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fidone to 1 over for the round.
Fidone got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Fidone to 2 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Fidone had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fidone to 3 over for the round.
Fidone got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fidone to 4 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Fidone's tee shot went 155 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Fidone had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fidone to 4 over for the round.
