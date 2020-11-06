-
Sam Burns posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the second round of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Burns hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, and finished the round bogey free. Burns finished his round in 1st at 7 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 4 under; and Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Scott Brown, Jason Day, Sepp Straka, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Sam Burns had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Burns chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Burns's 144 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Burns missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Burns to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Burns hit an approach shot from 121 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.
