In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Ryan Armour hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 108th at 7 over Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under, Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brandt Snedeker is in 3rd at 4 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Armour's tee shot went 232 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 10 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Armour's 114 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Armour hit a tee shot 128 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Armour had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Armour chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Armour got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Armour to 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Armour hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.