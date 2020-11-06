-
Russell Knox shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Russell Knox hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 29th at even par; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brandt Snedeker and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the par-4 first, Knox's 87 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.
