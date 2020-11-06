-
-
Russell Henley shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2020
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Russell Henley hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 38th at 1 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Henley got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 2 over for the round.
-
-
