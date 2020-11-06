-
Robby Shelton shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Robby Shelton hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 85th at 4 over Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under, Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 4 under, and Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Scott Brown, Jason Day, Sepp Straka, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
Shelton got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Shelton's 94 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Shelton hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Shelton at 1 over for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 2 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Shelton hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Shelton to 2 over for the round.
