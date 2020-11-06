-
Phil Mickelson shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2020
Highlights
Phil Mickelson holes out for eagle at Vivint Houston Open
In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Phil Mickelson holes out from 193-yards to make eagle at the par-4 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Phil Mickelson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 118th at 9 over Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under, Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brandt Snedeker is in 3rd at 4 under.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Mickelson's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 32 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Mickelson hit an approach shot from 290 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Mickelson sank his approach from 193 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Mickelson to 3 over for the round.
