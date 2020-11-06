  • Patton Kizzire putts well in round two of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Patton Kizzire taps in for birdie at Vivint Houston Open

    In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.