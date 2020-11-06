-
Patton Kizzire putts well in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2020
Highlights
Patton Kizzire taps in for birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Patton Kizzire hit 6 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his round tied for 4th at 4 under with Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise, and Corey Conners; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; and Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under.
On the par-4 12th, Patton Kizzire's 188 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
Kizzire got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kizzire to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Kizzire had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Kizzire hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
