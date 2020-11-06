In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Patrick Rodgers hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 112th at 8 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Rodgers hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Rodgers to even-par for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Rodgers's 76 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Rodgers hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rodgers at 2 over for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rodgers to 3 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 4 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Rodgers's tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.