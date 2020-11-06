Pat Perez hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 103rd at 8 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Perez tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Perez to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Perez chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Perez had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 5 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 6 over for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Perez to 7 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 17th, Perez had a triple bogey after hitting the green in 6 and two putting. This dropped Perez to 10 over for the day.

At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Perez hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 9 over for the round.