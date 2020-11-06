-
Padraig Harrington shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Padraig Harrington hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 21st at 1 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to even for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Harrington reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Harrington at 1 under for the round.
