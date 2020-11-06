In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Ollie Schniederjans hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Schniederjans finished his round tied for 85th at 5 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the par-4 10th, Schniederjans's 137 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schniederjans to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Schniederjans reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schniederjans to 2 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Schniederjans chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schniederjans to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Schniederjans reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schniederjans to 2 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Schniederjans reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

Schniederjans got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schniederjans to 1 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Schniederjans had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schniederjans to 2 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Schniederjans had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schniederjans to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Schniederjans reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schniederjans to even for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Schniederjans chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schniederjans to 1 over for the round.