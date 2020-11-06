In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Nate Lashley hit 7 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 36th at 1 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Carlos Ortiz, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-4 12th, Lashley's 202 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Lashley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Lashley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lashley to 1 under for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to even for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lashley had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.