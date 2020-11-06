Michael Thompson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 21st at 1 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Thompson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Thompson had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.