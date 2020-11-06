In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Michael Kim hit 10 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 95th at 6 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the par-4 10th, Kim's 138 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 237-yard par-3 green 11th, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Kim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Kim's tee shot went 155 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.