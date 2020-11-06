Max Homa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 56th at 2 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Adam Scott and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Homa had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 second green, Homa suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Homa at even-par for the round.

On the par-5 third, Homa's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Homa's 139 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Homa chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.