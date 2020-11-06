In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 46th at 2 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the par-4 10th, McNealy's 122 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

McNealy tee shot went 198 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McNealy to even-par for the round.

McNealy got a double bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 16th, McNealy hit his 112 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 18th, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, McNealy had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, McNealy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left McNealy to 1 over for the round.