Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 112th at 8 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brandt Snedeker and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 126 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, NeSmith had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even-par for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, NeSmith's 137 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

NeSmith stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 216-yard par-3 seventh. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, NeSmith's tee shot went 163 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 33 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.