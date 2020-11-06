-
Matt Jones shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Matt Jones hit 11 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 38th at 1 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Jones hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Jones at 1 over for the round.
At the 496-yard par-4 12th, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.
Jones got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jones to 3 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Jones hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Jones to 3 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.
