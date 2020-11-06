Martin Trainer hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 114th at 10 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Carlos Ortiz, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Trainer suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Trainer chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Trainer hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Trainer got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Trainer to 4 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 5 over for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 6 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 7 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 8 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to 10 over for the round.