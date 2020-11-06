  • Martin Laird shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In The Takeaway, Whitney Haworth recaps the first round of the Vivint Houston Open, where Brandt Snedeker (-5) leads after 18 holes, Jason Day makes impressive shot from the tree outline and the tournament welcomes limited fans for the first time since the TOUR restart.
