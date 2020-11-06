Martin Laird hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 91st at 6 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Laird had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to even for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Laird chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Laird hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Laird's 171 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Laird's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 23 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Laird to 4 over for the round.