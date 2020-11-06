Mark Hubbard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 26th at even par; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Hubbard went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Hubbard hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Hubbard had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.