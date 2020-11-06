In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Mackenzie Hughes hit 10 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 57th at 2 over Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under, Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brandt Snedeker is in 3rd at 4 under.

Hughes got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Hughes had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hughes to 2 over for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 3 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Hughes hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

Hughes his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hughes to 2 over for the round.