In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Luke List hit 5 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 91st at 5 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Adam Scott, Scott Brown, Sepp Straka, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, List tee shot went 155 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, List chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to even-par for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, List's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, List got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing List to 2 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, List hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left List to 2 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 3 over for the round.

List got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 4 over for the round.