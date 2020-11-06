  • Luke List shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Luke List makes an 18-foot birdie putt at the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Luke List rolls in 18-footer for birdie at Vivint Houston Open

    In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Luke List makes an 18-foot birdie putt at the par-4 1st hole.