In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Luke Donald hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Donald finished his round tied for 98th at 7 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Luke Donald got a double bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Luke Donald to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 2 over for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Donald to 3 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Donald hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Donald got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Donald to 3 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 4 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Donald hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Donald's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green ninth, Donald suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.