Lucas Glover hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 75th at 4 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Glover's tee shot went 162 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 237-yard par-3 green 11th, Glover suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Glover chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Glover to 3 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.