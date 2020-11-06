  • Lee Westwood putts well in round two of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Lee Westwood makes a 18-foot birdie putt at the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Lee Westwood holes 18-foot birdie putt at Vivint Houston Open

    In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Lee Westwood makes a 18-foot birdie putt at the par-4 13th hole.