Lee Westwood hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Westwood finished his round tied for 91st at 6 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Lee Westwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee Westwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Westwood to even for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Westwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Westwood had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westwood to 2 under for the round.

Westwood got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Westwood's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 2 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.