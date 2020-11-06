-
Lanto Griffin putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lanto Griffin chips it tight to set up birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Lanto Griffin gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 8th hole.
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Lanto Griffin hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his round tied for 59th at 3 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After a 303 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Lanto Griffin chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 over for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Griffin had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Griffin to 3 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
