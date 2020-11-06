-
-
Kyoung-Hoon Lee shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2020
Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 99th at 6 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.
After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 eighth, Lee hit his 77 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Lee chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Lee hit a tee shot 129 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lee to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.