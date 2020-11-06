-
-
Kristoffer Ventura shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2020
Kristoffer Ventura hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ventura finished his round tied for 14th at 2 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Ventura had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Ventura hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.