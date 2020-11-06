-
Kramer Hickok shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Kramer Hickok hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 59th at 3 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the par-4 10th, Hickok's 166 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Hickok had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
