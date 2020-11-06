-
-
Kevin Tway shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2020
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Kevin Tway hit 5 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 101st at 6 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Adam Scott and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Tway hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tway at 1 over for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Tway's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Tway hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Tway to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Tway's 133 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.