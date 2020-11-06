-
Kevin Streelman shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 70th at 4 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Streelman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Streelman to 2 over for the round.
Streelman got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 3 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 5 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Streelman's tee shot went 185 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Streelman had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 5 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 6 over for the round.
