Kevin Stadler putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Stadler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stadler finished his round tied for 92nd at 5 over Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under, Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brandt Snedeker is in 3rd at 4 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Kevin Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kevin Stadler to 1 over for the round.
Stadler got a double bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stadler to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Stadler had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stadler to 2 over for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 3 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stadler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to 2 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Stadler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to 1 over for the round.
