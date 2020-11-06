-
Kevin Chappell shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Kevin Chappell hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 40th at 1 over Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under, Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brandt Snedeker is in 3rd at 4 under.
At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Chappell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
Chappell got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 2 over for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Chappell chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.
