Kelly Kraft hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kraft finished his round tied for 93rd at 5 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Scott Brown, Sepp Straka, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Kraft had a 216 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 second green, Kraft suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kraft at even for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Kraft's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kraft to 3 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Kraft hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 over for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kraft's 88 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Kraft got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kraft to 3 over for the round.