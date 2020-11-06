Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 14 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round in 126th at 14 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Mitchell had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to even for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 second green, Mitchell suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mitchell at 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 3 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 4 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 5 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Mitchell's tee shot went 165 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.