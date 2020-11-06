Keegan Bradley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 91st at 5 over Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under, Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brandt Snedeker is in 3rd at 4 under.

At the 496-yard par-4 12th, Bradley got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 3 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Bradley's tee shot went 114 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Bradley sank his approach from 131 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

Bradley got a double bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Bradley to 4 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Bradley got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 6 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Bradley to 6 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Bradley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 5 over for the round.