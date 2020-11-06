In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Justin Harding hit 11 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Harding finished his round tied for 29th at even par; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-4 12th, Harding's 210 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harding to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Harding chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harding to even-par for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Harding chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harding to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Harding hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harding to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Harding had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harding to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Harding reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harding to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Harding hit his 127 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Harding to 3 under for the round.

Harding got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harding to 2 under for the round.